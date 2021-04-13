04/13/2021: Drier and milder, for now

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The rain is gone, at least for now. Today will be a better looking and better feeling day. Clouds are beginning to break first thing this morning. There are some patches of fog out there. These areas happen to coincide with the spots that saw longer periods of light rain yesterday.

Patchy fog has developed now that skies are clearing after yesterday’s showers.

We won’t be able to shake the clouds entirely today. There will be sunny breaks from time to time, and our temperatures will be milder. Highs will check in between the mid 50s and the lower 60s.

Looking and feeling better today with intervals of sun and clouds and highs near 60° in the Capital Region.

Tomorrow will be warmer still with the majority of the News 10 area seeing highs in the 60s. Clouds will be filling back in at the same time. The pattern is about to turn active and wet again.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week.

A large upper-level low will drop out of the western Great Lakes late week. Showers will return Wednesday night and continue through most of Thursday. This system isn’t going anywhere in a hurry. The unsettled conditions will linger into Friday.

I hate to say it, but we are watching for the potential of some wet snow Friday morning, especially in the higher elevations.

This set up will also pull in much cooler air. Highs will struggle to climb out of the 40s on Thursday and Friday. Overnight it will be cold enough for some wet snow, especially for the higher elevations. It’s still too soon to say if any slushy accumulations will be possible.

7 Day Forecast: While we are quiet and dry now, the unsettled pattern will pick back up later this week.

After a “raw” end to the week, we will dry out and turn milder over the weekend. The unsettled pattern will pick back up next week with more shower chances.