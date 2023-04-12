The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Spring fever is cruising this week. Why slow it down now? Today will be another warm and windy day.

After beginning with clouds, sunshine takes over this afternoon. Temperatures will nudge into the low and mid 70s under the brightening skies. It stays windy today with gusts topping 30 mph.

The dry vegetation plus low humidity and breezy conditions elevate the fire risk again today. So skip the fire pit tonight and dispose cigarette butts properly. Fires can easily and quickly spread. The New York State burn ban continues through May 14. That means absolutely no burning.

How far will this warm up go? Well, Thursday brings a summer preview. We’ll crank temperatures into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday still looks to challenge the record in Albany. The beautiful weather lingers into the start of the weekend. The warm and dry pattern will eventually break down. We are bringing back in shower chances by the end of the weekend. There are more April showers coming our way next week.