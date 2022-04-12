The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Don’t let this morning’s rain get you down. Showers will quickly wrap up by mid-morning and we’ll get back to some glorious springtime sunshine.

We’ll have to deal with wet conditions through the height of the morning commute. Showers will exit to the east by 9 A.M. or 10 A.M. Once the showers turn off, sunshine will pop back out. Almost like flipping on a light switch. Along with sunshine, the second part of the day will be breezy and warmer with highs in the 60s for most.

Clouds will return late tonight. Despite the cloud cover Wednesday will be even warmer with highs near 70 degrees for the first time this year. Any shower chances will hold off until the evening hours.

Thursday will be a very springy day. Temperatures will surge well into the 70s. Showers will become numerous and an isolated storm could develop as a cold front approaches. Areas from Albany south are already outlooked by the Storm Prediction Center in the “marginal” risk for severe thunderstorms. Isolated thunderstorms may turn severe with damaging winds and large hail, about the size of a quarter.

Friday will be dry again. It also kicks off a cool down. By Easter Sunday highs will only be in the 50s. The cooler trend will continue through most of next week.