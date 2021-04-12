04/12/2021: Off and on April showers this week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Wasn’t the weekend fantastic? Especially Saturday! Our run of sunny and warm days has come to an end now. The onset of showers was delayed until last evening. Light rain and drizzle was off and on through the night. Streets are now a little wet. You may need to flip on your windshield wipers a few times during your morning commute.

Grab the rain gear heading out the door this morning.

It won’t be raining all day long. Activity will decrease throughout the morning before ultimately ending this evening. The best chances for showers will be the southwest of Albany.

Shower activity will diminish as the day wears on.

Skies will stay cloudy in between the occasional showers. Today will also be cooler by about 20 degrees. After four days in a row with highs in the 70s, we’ll only reach the lower 50s this afternoon.

Cooler with a few showers, especially southwest of Albany today.

Conditions will be drier for Tuesday and Wednesday. But don’t expect much in the way of sunshine. But temperatures will get a little boost with highs climbing back into the 60s.

One upper-level low after another will bring clouds and rounds of rain to the Capital Region.

The unsettled pattern will pick back up later this week. Another upper-level low will spiral in additional rounds of rain beginning Wednesday night. Temperatures will trend cooler again. It may even be cool enough Friday morning for a mix of rain and snow, even in through the valley floor. Stay tuned for more on that.