The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The weekend had it’s moments. Today will feature a lot of good spring weather! We are starting off a little chilly and frosty. Abundant sunshine will quickly shake off the chill. Temperatures will climb close to 60 degrees by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Our skies will “cloud” up tonight. Isolated showers are possible too. Showers will be more numerous come morning.

The Tuesday morning commute will be a wet one. An area of rain will cross the News10 area between 6 A.M. and 11 A.M. As the showers exit, sunshine will quickly pop out. It will also be a breezy and warm day with many of us seeing highs in the 60s.

The remainder of the week will feature at least a chance for a shower. Thursday will be the most unsettled day with more numerous showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Shower chances will hang on into the weekend, especially on Easter Sunday.

Temperatures will also begin to cool. Readings will slip back closer to normal, if not slightly below over the weekend. The cooler-than-normal trend looks to continue in the longer term.