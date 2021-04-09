04/09/2021: Two more warm days before April showers begin

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Yesterday was picture perfect with all of the sunshine and warm temperatures that were well into the 70s. We’ll hang onto the warmth a little while longer. But, changes are coming in the short term.

Early morning surface map shows a weakening high just off the coast of southern New England and a warm front advancing through the Ohio Valley.

Your Friday is off to another clear and mild start. Temperatures will be on the warm side again, just not quite as warm as yesterday. The reason – more clouds. A deck of clouds will move in from the west through the second half of the day. The clouds won’t completely block out the sun. We also can’t rule out a stray shower well to the west of the Hudson River.

Today will be warm, just not as warm as yesterday, with increasing afternoon clouds.

We’ll flip the script tomorrow – starting off with clouds before ending with sunshine. The return of sunny skies will give temperatures a boost. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s once again. Enjoy the sunshine and the springtime warmth. Saturday will be the nicest day that we see for about a week.

We will enjoy one more warm day, for now, on Saturday.

The weekend will need on a wet note. Showers will become widespread by Sunday morning with periods of rain continuing throughout the day.

Sunday Futurecast – The weekend ends on a wet note.

April showers will come in right on cue next week. An upper-level low will stay parked across the Great Lakes region. Rounds of showers will spiral into the Capital Region. We aren’t expecting any washouts, but shower chances will hang around almost every day next week.

There will be rounds of April showers next week.

The off and on showers will lead to cooler temperatures too. Highs will slip back into the 50s, closer to normal, next week.