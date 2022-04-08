The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

The ongoing heavy rain overnight has led to high water and flooding concerns waking up this morning. A Flood Warning for the hills and mountains west of the Hudson Valley remains in effect until 7 AM. Even though the rain has tapered off to drizzle, roads remain closed due to flooding. We are also watching the Schoharie Creek. Minor to moderate flooding along with swiftly moving waters are being reported. Never drive through flood waters. Turn around, don’t drown.

Between one and three inches of rain fell yesterday area-wide. Some spots in the Catskills picked up closer to four inches. Albany and Glens Falls both saw a new daily record rainfall Thursday.

The flood waters will get time to recede today. Any lingering drizzle and light rain will exit this morning. Along with a break from the rain, we’ll break out into a little bit of sunshine. These sunny breaks will fuel some pop-up afternoon showers. The coverage will be very limited and any activity very short-lived. So this won’t be enough rain to add to the flooding concerns.

Showers are back on starting late tonight. There will be off and on showers Saturday with mixing in the higher terrain. Another inch or so of rain will fall through Sunday. Flood prone and low-lying areas will want to keep an eye out for additional minor flooding.

The relentless rounds of rain will finally come to an end on Sunday. It will be a breezy end to the weekend with just a stray shower chance. It’s finally all dry on Monday. Along with drier weather, we will pump in very spring-like temperatures with highs approaching 70 degrees. Showers will hold off until at least next Thursday.