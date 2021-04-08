04/08/2021: A terrific Thursday in early spring

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Long time no talk. It’s great to be back in the forecast saddle. Even better when I get to tell you about more awesome spring weather!

Our dry, sunny, and warm stretch of days continues today. Very similar to yesterday our skies will be decorated by a few clouds. Temperatures will run a little warmer. Most of us will see highs soaring into the 60s, if not push 70°.

Friday will bring more in the way of cloud cover, especially west of the Capital Region. A stray shower or two may try and cross parts of central New York, possibly even the western Mohawk Valley, the southern Adirondacks, and the Catskills. Shower chances will remain quite low. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still run well above average with highs in the 60s again.

The weekend will be off to a splendid start. We’ll enjoy another warm day with a mix of sun and clouds. Take advantage of the super spring weather on Saturday. The weekend will end on a wetter note.

Rain chances will be on the rise beginning Saturday night. Shower activity will linger into the start of next week. These showers will also bring about a pattern change temperature-wise. Highs will check in closer to normal in the 50s beginning on Monday.