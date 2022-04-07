The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Oh, it’s going to be a wet one. Don’t forget your rain gear. It will come in handy all day long.

Showers set in right on schedule during the wee hours of the morning. Light to occasionally moderate rain showers will be around for the morning commute. Our rain chances will climb during the second part of the day.

The evening hours will feature more widespread rain, downpours, and isolated rumbles of thunder. There isn’t a concern for severe storms, but storms will produce some gusty winds in the higher terrain and bursts of heavier rain. Rain chances will begin to fall once again after midnight.

A widespread one to two inches of rain will fall by Friday morning. Locally higher amounts are expected for the Hudson Valley along with the Schoharie Valley/western Mohawk Valley/southern Adirondacks. These areas will want to keep an eye out for localized, poor drainage flooding.

A break from the rain comes Friday. We may even see breaks for sunshine. These hints of sunshine could fuel some pop-up showers during the afternoon. Anything that does develop will be localized and teeny tiny.

Another round of showers arrives on Saturday. Cooler air will also get dragged down so some mixing with wet snowflakes will be possible in the higher terrain. The big, pesky, upper-level low will finally get a move on by Sunday. Clouds will hang around and we’ll hold onto at least a stray shower chance. We get rewarded for all of this gloomy and rainy weather with sunshine and very springy temperatures arriving next week!