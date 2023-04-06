The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! The radar is looking a lot quieter now after a round of heavier rain with embedded storms overnight. Fog is taking over now that the rain has moved on. Don’t put your umbrella away just yet.

A cold front speeds across New York State this morning. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Slightly better shower chances will come between 2 PM and 5 PM for spots to the south and east of Albany. A stray storm may also blossom with gusty winds and heavier rain. This threat will be in and out quickly. Then we can focus on some spectacular spring weather.

Skies will clear a bit overnight so you can sneak a peek of April’s full moon. The Pink Moon, or the Pascal Moon, will appear full tonight and tomorrow night. Three planets will also be visible in the night sky.

No rain chances Friday! But it will be a cool and breezy day. Highs will run in the 40s to lower 50s.

The forecast continues to improve over the weekend. Sunshine will be on parade with a milder afternoon ahead for Easter Sunday.

The warm up doesn’t stop there. How do the 70s sound next week?! Gorgeous spring weather will be on full display.