The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! A wet stretch is kicking off, but today’s rain chances won’t be for all. Showers have been building northward through the Hudson Valley. Areas south of I-90 will catch some light shower activity during the morning hours.

This rain won’t last all day. After the morning commute, activity will begun pushing east especially for the Capital District. The entire News10 area should be dry by lunchtime. The second part of the day will be mostly cloudy and not as warm as yesterday with highs in the 50s.

There will be a lot more rain where that came from. A large, slow-moving low over the upper Midwest and western Great Lakes will send numerous waves of rain our way starting late tonight. By wake up Thursday most will see at least a few raindrops. One wave after another will track through the area tomorrow. Pockets of heavier rain and rumbles of thunder are possible late-day.

We will get soaked tomorrow. Rain chances will back off a bit on Friday. Between now and Saturday morning one to three inches of rain are possible. The Catskills, the Schoharie Valley, and the Mohawk Valley will end up with the higher amounts.

A stray shower can’t be ruled out on Sunday as that big, slow-moving storm finally pushes out. Next week is going to be all worth it! Things will be greening up after the recent rain. We’ll stay dry and temperatures will skip ahead to the 60s, and stay there for a number of days.