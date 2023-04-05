The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! It’s a mild morning. I hope you like how it feels because temperatures won’t warm much today. Readings will be stuck in the 40s to near 50° all day under cloudy skies.

We are in limbo, waiting for a warm front to lift out of the southern tier. A few showers will develop this afternoon and evening. Most of this action will be north of I-90. A wedge of chilly air over New England may lead to patches of freezing rain for the high spots of western New England.

Temperatures start warming as the front lifts to our north. The radar will turn a little busier overnight. A line of storms coming out of western and central New York will arrive in the Capital Region after midnight. Heavy rain and rumbles of thunder may be an unwelcome early wake up call. Storms will weaken as the line moves east with showers through the morning commute time.

Thursday will be a much warmer day with highs between 60° and 70°. During the “heat of the day” more storms could blossom closer to the departing cold front. Areas of south I-90 will be the focus of any afternoon storms.

The unsettled pattern finally breaks down as the week comes to an end. Temperatures will cool as we dry out. Beautiful, warm spring days are on the way!