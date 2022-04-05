The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Do yourself a favor and head outside today! Even if it’s just a lap around the building at lunchtime. This is the best it’s going to get this week. High temperatures will approach 60 degrees this afternoon under a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Our skies will be brighter during the first part of the day. Clouds will begin wandering in by the evening and will completely take over tonight.

A storm system will pass just to our south. Spotty showers will creep northward through the wee hours of the morning. By wake up the Capital Region will be getting a little wet. The showers won’t last all day. Scattered showers will linger through mid-day. The second half of Wednesday will mostly cloudy and slight cooler with highs back in the 50s.

Thursday is about to get even wetter. A large, closed upper-level low will bring in rounds of rain Thursday through Saturday. One to three inches of rain could fall into the weekend. We’ll have to watch for some localized flooding especially in the higher terrain west of Albany.

This big, slow-moving system will begin moving out of the Northeast on Sunday. We can’t entirely rule out a stray shower. The beginning of next week looks marvelous with the return of sunshine and highs near 60 degrees again.