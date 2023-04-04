The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Showery for some, dreary for others heading out to the door this morning. The best shower chances will be along and north of I-90. Everyone is waking up to mild temperatures.

A stalled front is setting up a split forecast today. That boundary cuts through the heart of the News10 area. To the north it will be wetter, cloudier, and as a result cooler with highs in the 40s. Some peeks of sunshine are possible to the south of Albany. This will give temperatures a boost closer to the 60 degrees.

The front stays to our south tonight. Clouds fill back in and temperatures will stay mild. Lows only drop into the 40s. This is just a brief break from rain chances.

Showers will come through in waves of Wednesday. There may be periods of freezing rain for the Adirondacks and high spots in New England. The grand finale on Thursday could bring some rumbles of thunder.

Finally all dry by Friday, but it will be a breezy and cooler day. Sunshine rules for the weekend and temperatures are looking up. The forecast for Easter Sunday looks eggs-cellent!