The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! After a gloomy and rainy end the weekend, things are looking up today. We are waking up damp, chilly, and breezy. For some there are still some “splitting” raindrops and flakes. This activity is mainly east of the Hudson River, and will wrap up during the early morning hours.

Clouds will be tougher to clear out. There will be breaks for sunshine throughout the day. A brisk breeze out of the northwest will also hang in. This will result in seasonable highs from the 40s in the higher terrain to near 50° around the Capital District.

Tuesday will be the pick of the week! More sunshine is on the way and temperatures will warm close to 60 degrees. This will be our last completely dry day until Sunday.

An unsettled pattern will develop as a large, upper-level system moves in from the Midwest. You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy starting on Wednesday. Thursday will be the wettest day of the week. Shower chances will hang on through the first half of the weekend.

Even with the unsettled and wet pattern, temperatures will hold steady in the 50s. Conditions finally turn drier on Sunday, and it looks to stay that way into the start of next week.