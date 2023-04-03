The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! We’re shaking off the spring chill. Following a much cooler end to the weekend, today will warm into the lower 60s with a little breeze. Clouds are also on the move this afternoon ahead of shower chances later on.

A cold front sinks southward of the Adirondacks this evening. Showers will quickly become widespread around sunset. Areas north of I-90 will remain wet for most of the night. The front will pump the breaks is it approaches the Capital District. This will keep the showers around through the first part of Tuesday.

Daily doses of April showers are in the forecast. The next round begins Wednesday afternoon. The pattern starts drying out on Friday. We are expecting between half an inch and one inch of rain. Higher totals are expected for parts of the Adirondacks and western New England, lower south of Albany.

The unsettled pattern also brings warmer temperatures. Highs will stay put in the 60s through Thursday. We’ll briefly cool down into the weekend. Easter Sunday looks to be a real delight with sunshine and warmer temperatures.