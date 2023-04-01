The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Well, hello April! After this morning’s rain, the sun came out, temperatures warmed up big time. Now we’re preparing for our first severe potential of the season. It’s a classic clash of airmasses – a lot of warmth to the east, another chill to the west. In between there’s a battleground for storms and a lot of wind.

A line of severe storms is working across New York. It will arrive in the News10 area between 5 PM and 9 PM. The main threat is for damaging winds (gusts greater than 58 mph.) Quarter size hail and very heavy rain are also possible. The heavy rain plus melting snow will add to some minor flooding concerns.

As the sun sets the severe potential will diminish, but we aren’t done with this front just yet. Temperatures will sharply drop and the wind will pick up. Gusts between 35 mph and 40 mph will continue overnight. Additional showers mixed with snowflakes in the higher terrain will continue into the wee hours of Sunday.

The wind plus the fresh chill will drop wind chills into the single digits and teens by wake up on Sunday. Plan accordingly if you heading out to Palm Sunday services. It will be a blustery day all the way around. Instead of the 70s, we tracking to the 30s and 40s for highs. However, sunshine will make a grand return.

Another warm up is in the works as we head into the first full week of April. Monday will still be a little breezy ahead of another shower chance. Rain arrives late in the day and will stick around through early Tuesday. More showers are on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll head into Easter weekend more seasonable with highs in the 50s.