The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday and welcome to April! It’s a little wet and “puddley” to start the day. Plan for a cooler, blustery, and at times rainy start to the new month.

Cooler air and an upper-level disturbance on the heels of yesterday’s storm system will kick off more numerous rain and mountain snow showers, especially this afternoon. Temperatures won’t budge much today with highs ranging from the 30s in the higher terrain to the near 50° in the Capital District.

The Adirondacks will see lingering snow showers into this evening. Only minor accumulations are expected. Our skies will begin to clear late tonight. In the process temperatures will take a chilly turn with lows in the 20s and lower 30s.

The weekend gets off to a pretty good start. Sunshine returns Saturday with seasonable highs around 50 degrees again. A brisk northwesterly breeze is my only complaint.

A fast-moving system arrives on Sunday. It will bring the News10 area more rain and mountain snow showers. The Catskills could see some light accumulations this go around.

Next week will be off to an easier start with the return of sunshine and highs in the 50s. But ’tis the season for April showers. Rain chances will pick back up Wednesday and Thursday.