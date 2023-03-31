The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! A two-day system will bring waves of unsettled weather, including our first threat of strong/severe storms. Things get started today with moderating temperatures and afternoon showers.

You’ll get out the door just fine. Maybe build in a few extra minutes to warm up the car. Pack the gear – you’ll thank yourself later. Showers start creeping in from the west ahead of lunchtime. The rain becomes widespread by the middle of the afternoon. For the Adirondacks and the Green Mountains, some snow will mix in. A coating up to two inches of snow are possible through Friday evening.

Roads will be wet and the rain will continue falling through the evening commute. We’ll dry out by midnight. But we won’t stay dry for long. We may be awakened by the sound of rain Saturday morning.

The sun comes out for a few hours Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will spike in the 60s, even lower 70s! Conditions for a stormy showdown will be in place. A potent cold front will track across New York late-day and a line of strong/severe storms will develop. A few storms could produce damaging winds across the News10 area. There is also a concern for minor flooding due heavy rainfall and melting snow. Storms will exit during the evening and temperatures will crash.

The first weekend of April will come to a chilly conclusion – highs just in the 30s to mid 40s. Our next warm up quickly kicks in next week. The spring-like pattern will be complete with shower chances late Monday and again Wednesday into Thursday.