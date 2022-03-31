The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! March has brought teases of spring and reminders of winter. Not a lot in the middle. Today will be the tie breaker.

We will send off March with a real taste of spring. Temperatures will surge into the 50s and 60s. My how far we have come from the beginning of this week. Southerly gusts could kick up over 30 mph this afternoon.

But it won’t be all fun and games today. The combination of the warmth, wind, and an approaching cold front will bring better shower chances and the potential for a gusty thunderstorm or two.

Widely scattered showers will start moving into the area this afternoon. The line of storms will hold off until dinnertime. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will cross the News10 area between 5 PM and 11 PM. Damaging winds are the top threat, but large hail and localized flash flooding are also possible.

As the sun sets the storms will pack less of a punch. Areas east of Albany have a lower strong/severe storm chance. All activity – showers and storms – will fizzle around midnight.

New rounds of showers will pop up Friday. It’s going to be a cooler day too with temperatures only in the 30s to near 50 degrees. Flakes will fly in the higher terrain, especially in the afternoon.

The weekend is still looking pretty good with seasonable early April temperatures. Saturday will be better than Sunday. A few showers will push through the area to close the weekend.