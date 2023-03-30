The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Last night’s Arctic front meant business! Albany’s temperature dropped 10 degrees in 12 minutes about 10 PM. Rain, a burst of snow, and gusty winds were along for the ride too.

Weather-wise, we are quiet again today. BUT the Arctic air mass is the big story. Highs only make it to 40 degrees or so. With the wind it will feel even colder. Layer up for wind chills in the teens and 20s for most of the day.

The wind finally calms down tonight. Temperatures will quickly slide into the 20s. Clouds are on the move after midnight.

Another warm up begins Friday. Highs will run closer to 50 degrees. More clouds and afternoon showers are coming in too. This approaching system will hang around through the start of the weekend.

Appropriately April begins with April showers. A few afternoon storms are possible too ahead of another cold front. This boundary will send us back into the 40s on Sunday. Not to worry. A multi-day warm up is brewing next week!