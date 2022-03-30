The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We’ve made it. The winter’s chill gets the kick to the curb today. This morning is another cold one, but the wind is lighter and temperatures are in the teens and 20s. The warm up will take highs into the 40s this afternoon. It may not seem significant but we are trading air masses from the very cold and dry one from recent days to a very spring-like one by tomorrow.

Another big storm system has formed over the middle of the country. The southern branch will produce another outbreak of severe weather included several tornadoes across the Gulf Coast and the Southeast today. We are concerned about the northern side of this storm, which is bringing a messy mix to parts of the Great Lakes this morning.

There will be a brief window for showers as the warm front crosses the News10 area. Between 4 PM and 9 PM isolated valley rain showers and higher terrain mixing can’t be ruled. The Adirondack high peaks and the high spots in the Green Mountains could see a glaze of ice.

The remainder of the night will feature cloudy skies. Temperatures will hold steady in the 30s as a southerly breeze sets in.

March will go out very spring-like. Temperatures will surge towards 60 degrees! We will also track shower and isolated thunderstorm chances during the second part of the day.

Scattered showers will set in as a cold front approaches from the west. With the warmth and strengthening winds, isolated thunderstorms can’t be overlooked. A storm or two may turn strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail.

April begins a little cooler and showery with mixing in the mountains. The weekend is looking pretty good – all dry with seasonable temperatures. Our pattern remains fairly quiet into the start of next week.