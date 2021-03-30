03/30/2021: Beautiful today before a “rude” start to April

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The wind has finally calmed down. And with clear skies overhead, temperatures are starting off a little chilly. Your windshield may be a little frosty too.

We will see a speedy warm up once the sun wakes up. Temperatures will take a much warmer turn with highs in the 60s this afternoon. That’s 30 to 40 degrees warmer than a starting point!

High pressure sitting just off the coast of southern New England. This set up will keep us sunny and dry today. Sadly this will be a one day special. So take advantage of a beautiful day.

Tomorrow will start off dry, and we will still see mild temperatures. Shower activity will return to the Capital Region beginning Wednesday afternoon. A wave of low pressure will then ride along a stalled boundary just to our northwest. The rain will become widespread during the evening hours.

There is a winter-like air mass on the other side of that stalled boundary. Rain will change to wet snow for the higher terrain west of Albany. Periods of heavier snowfall could lead to accumulations. The valley floor may see some snowflakes working in by Thursday morning. It’s still too early to put out any numbers. Stay tuned.

“Winter” will hang around with a cold breeze blowing through on Friday. The weather will make a quick turn around of the weekend. We will trend drier and milder through the start of next week.