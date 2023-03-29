The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Things will change quickly over the next 24 hours. We’re packing everything from sun to snow squalls, and spring warmth to Arctic air. Starting with the good – it will be a wonderful Wednesday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s under a good amount of sunshine. Enjoy it!

The BIG changes come with a potent Arctic front. Things will dramatically change in the matter of hours. It’s a “blink and you miss it” kind of system.

The evening commute will go off without a hitch. The hours that follow will be a different story. Avoid traveling through midnight if you can.

Temperatures will plunge with rain changing to snow between 7 PM-12 AM. Claps of thunder are possible during the quick change. The wind will pick up too. Snow squalls and a flash freeze will make travel difficult. Quick, temporary accumulations are possible west.

The snow may not last long but the cold has staying power. A modified Arctic air mass settles in Thursday. It will be a blustery day too so it feel like the 20s for most of the day.

March is back to its regularly scheduled programming with mild temperatures and afternoon showers. These showers will guide us into the April. The kick off to the weekend will be warm and unsettled. Temperatures drop again Sunday. We may finally be able to string together more than a day of warmth next week.