The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! We are off to another bitterly cold start. Air temperatures are in the teens, but our problem is with the wind. Feels like temperatures are closer to zero, if not below.

The unseasonably cold airmass will hang around for another 24 hours. It will be another windy day with 30 mph gusts. But things are looking up. The lake effect snow has shut down and skies are clearing. High pressure pushes in from the west and will bring in more sun, especially this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain a good 15 to 20 degrees below normal. Highs will crack freezing around the Capital Region and parts of western New England. Meanwhile the hills and the higher terrain will remain in the 20s to lower 30s.

The winds will start diminishing overnight. As skies stay clear, temperatures will turn very cold again. We are forecasting lows in the teens again, but wind chills won’t be as much of an issue Wednesday morning.

An airmass change is coming Wednesday! A passing warm front will kick off a nice warming trend. The boundary will also usher in more clouds and a slim late-day shower chance.

Thursday will be significantly warmer, at least compared to how we started the week. It will also bring the best rain chances of the week. Showers with some mixing with snow in the mountains will spill over into Friday. The early days of April will trend more seasonable and quieter from there.