03/29/2021: Hang on tight, strong winds linger today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Yesterday’s rain and storms have moved along, but the strong winds are still hanging on. Gusts will grow stronger during the first part of today. The Mohawk Valley, the Capital Region, and western New England are now under a High Wind Warning. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the rest of the area.

Inside the high wind warning gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible. Gusts will slowly ease up this afternoon.

In other news, clouds will part for sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be brisk though with highs in the 40s.

The wind will ultimately die down overnight. Skies will stay clear and temperatures will get chilly. Lows will dip into 20s.

Despite the chilly start, Tuesday will be a really nice day. Sunshine will help temperatures to warm quickly. In fact spiking in the 60s(!!) during the afternoon. Sadly, we won’t have time to get used to the nice weather.

Rain chances are on the rise beginning Wednesday afternoon. Colder air will eventually chase out the rain, but not before we see at the very least a few flakes on Thursday. Winter wants to hang on a little while longer.

Friday will feel more like the “dead of winter” than the start of April. Temperatures look to trend milder for Easter weekend.