The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The last of the showers and flurries are clearing out of our eastern counties. Roads are still as you’re heading out the door. Improvements are coming as the day goes on.

We’ll sit under partly sunny skies by the afternoon. It will be cooler, though. Highs will be held up in the 40s, instead of the lower 50s that we enjoyed yesterday before the rain.

Clearing skies are coming just in for a celestial event just after sunset. Five planets and the Moon will be on parade in the evening sky. You don’t want to be late; Jupiter and Mercury will dip below the horizon about 30 minutes after the sun sets. So grab your binoculars and take a look around 7:30 PM in the western sky.

A mild spring feel is back tomorrow. Under early sunshine temperatures will return to the 50s. The sun and warmth won’t last for long. An Arctic front will blow through the Northeast overnight. More rain and snow is coming. Some spots west of the Capital Region will pick up minor snow accumulations. Isolated snow squalls are expected to as the front races across the state.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the next seven. It will remain breezy too. A very springy set up is on the way heading into April. More showers arrive Friday afternoon. Rumbles of thunder are possible with April showers to begin the weekend. Temperatures then take another dip by the end of the weekend.