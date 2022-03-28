The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Welcome back to, errr, January. A batch of late season Arctic air rushed in last evening and is here to stay for the early part of the work week. It’s not just the cold, there are also some lake effect snow bands to track.

Highs will struggle to make it out of the 20s. This could be some record cold for the coldest high temperature ever recorded on this date in Albany. Stiff northwesterly winds will make it feel even colder. Wind chills will stay put in the single digits all day long.

The lake effect snow activity will wind down this evening. But the cold isn’t going anywhere. Temperatures will settle into the single digits and lower teens. Meanwhile, wind chills will be closer to zero by wake up Tuesday morning.

High pressure will move in from the west Tuesday. This will bring back sunshine and help to ease the wind, especially by the afternoon hours. Moderating temperatures aren’t too far. Tuesday night will be another bitterly cold one for the end of the March. We’ll start to feel the improvements by Wednesday.

The moderating temperatures won’t come without a trade off. Rain chances will be on the rise through late week. A sprinkle or flurry is possible Wednesday afternoon. Better rain chances will come through Thursday and Friday. Some snow could mix in especially in the higher terrain.