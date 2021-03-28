03/28/2021: Rain returns with gusty storms and strong winds

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Sunday! Did you catch a glimpse of the Full “Worm” Moon? The Moon was shining brightly on a clear night. This was also our first “supermoon” of the year, and the first of three supermoons in a row.

It is going to be an active end to the weekend. Another strong storm system will bring widespread rain, an isolated late-day storm, and gusty winds. Rain will begin later this morning. There will be periods of heavy rain during the afternoon.

The cold front will race through Upstate New York this evening. This will “kick things up a notch” with isolated gusty thunderstorms. The mid-Hudson Valley and southern Berkshires are included in a “marginal” risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms. Strong winds will be possible within any late-day storm.

The strong front will be through well before midnight. It will be gusty and colder overnight. A few snow showers are possible before sunrise in the hills and mountains west of Albany.

Clouds will gradually clear to reveal more sunshine on Monday. It will be a brisk and windy day. Gusts of 45 mph to 55 mph are possible. A Wind Advisory will continue for most of the News 10 area through 6 PM Monday. Be sure to secure any light weight objects that are outdoors.

Tuesday will by far be the pick of the week. There will be sunshine and a speedy warm up with a high of 65°! Most of Wednesday is still looking pretty good too.

However, it will be a “rude” start to April. We will trend colder with a snow chance to start the new month.