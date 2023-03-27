The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! What you see now is not what you’re going to get all day long. We’re waking up clear and chilly but by the afternoon rain will be falling. Between now and then we’ll gather more clouds and see temperatures climb into the 50s.

Showers arrive after lunchtime. By the evening commute the rain will be widespread. But it doesn’t stay rain all night long. Rain changes to snow for the mountains then the hills this evening. Areas below 500 feet have a very slim chance of catching any flakes, let only seeing any accumulation.

Any accumulations will be light. An inch or two of snow is possible through wake up Tuesday. Some of the wet spots could also turn slippery.

We’ll go back-and-forth between rain/snow chances and sunshine. By Tuesday afternoon skies will brighten up again. More rain and snow arrives Wednesday night. Better rain chances will be around Friday and Saturday.

The off and on shower chances will bring an up-and-down temperature trend. It’s only the 40s tomorrow as things dry out and brighten up. Thursday will be another cool day. And don’t get used to the warm feeling at the beginning of the weekend. A sharp drop is lurking around the corner.