03/27/2021: A 50/50 final weekend of March

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Saturday! I guess you could say spring has officially arrived. We have made it through our first round of severe weather of the season. Friday’s strong, fast-moving cold front produced a line of severe storms that cut through the Adirondacks. It also spawned an EF-1 tornado outside of Middlebury, VT.

It is still on the breezy side waking up this Saturday. The wind will become calm as high pressure moves over the Northeast. By this afternoon there will be a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures won’t be as warm. We’re trading the 60s and 70s for the 40s and 50s today.

Today is definitely the pick of the weekend. Things will get wet and windy on Sunday. Another storm system will impact the entire area with periods of rain and brisk winds. The rain will pick up around lunchtime. By dinnertime the rain will begin to taper off.

The Capital Region could use the rain. The year has been off to a dry start. The upcoming system could result in up to an inch of rain by late Sunday.

The start of next week will be drier. Temperatures will rebound after a blustery day on Monday.

Even though we have seen our first severe storms and 70-degree day, we haven’t seen the last of winter. This is no April fools’ joke – rain and snow showers are possible to begin next month.