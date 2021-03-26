03/26/2021: Spring stretch ends with a storm chance and gusty winds

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Did the rain or wind wake you overnight? An area of rain pushed through the Capital Region ahead of a warm front during the wee hours of the morning. Now we’re in a little bit of a lull. There will be more rain and even thunderstorms through mid-day.

A tightly wound low near Detroit will race towards the Saint Lawrence River valley. The low will drag a fast-moving cold front through the Capital Region. This boundary will interact with the warm air already in place and lead to our first thunderstorm chance of the season.

The window for storms will be relatively brief – between 10 AM and 3 PM for the entire News 10 area. It will be earlier for areas west, later into western Massachusetts and Vermont. An isolated storm could be strong to severe.

Damaging winds will be the top threat with any storm today. Heavy rainfall and quickly melting snow may lead to minor flooding across the North Country, the southern Adirondacks, and southern Green Mountains. With all of the shear in the atmosphere, a storm may try and spin. The tornado potential is low but not zero.

Conditions will stay gusty even behind the strong cold front. 40 mph to 50 mph gusts are possible this evening. A Wind Advisory will go into effect for most of the area starting at noon today.

The wind will pull cooler air southward for the weekend. Highs will only reach the 40s and 50s. Saturday is the “pick of the weekend” before rain returns on Sunday.

Temperatures will trend milder through the final days of March. The pattern looks to turn cooler to begin April later next week.