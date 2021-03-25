03/25/2021: You don’t want to miss out on this great day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! A soggy ground and warming temperatures are the recipe for areas of fog to start the day. Visibility is gradually improving around the Capital Region. You’ll still want to keep an eye out for dense fog if your morning commute takes you through the hilly terrain or near a body of water. The fog will lift by 8 AM.

Sunshine will take over once the fog is out of our hair. This will help temperatures to soar this afternoon. We are already off to a warm start – 50 degrees in late March is a “wow.” Temperatures will reach the 70s for the first time this afternoon. We’ll also be on “record high watch” in Albany and Glens Falls. Albany’s record is 74° in 1910; Glens Falls could easily go above the daily record of 68° also from 1910.

The spring theme continues tomorrow. This time it will come in the form of showers and storms. A heads up for light sleepers – a wave of overnight rain could carry a few rumbles of thunder.

There will be a break in the action Friday morning. This will allow some sunshine to break out and temperatures will be quite warm again. A strong low will move up the Saint Lawrence River Valley. Sunshine early in the day will add fuel for more storms during the afternoon.

The wind will turn gusty outside of the thunderstorms. Gusts of 40-50 mph are possible Friday afternoon.

Cooler, more seasonable will rush in behind this strong system. High temperatures will dip back in the 40s and 50s over the weekend. We are still tracking around batch of showers on Sunday. The final days of the month with be drier and trending milder.