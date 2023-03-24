The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Clearing is the word of the day. Yesterday’s springtime showers have cleared. The clouds are next. As skies brighten up, temperatures will get back to normal with highs around 50 degrees.

While we enjoy a pretty nice late March day, parts of the Ohio Valley, the Midwest, and the southern Plains will get water logged. Heavy rainfall and severe storms are possible near a stalled boundary. Some of that moisture builds our way tomorrow.

It will be an “interesting” set up to say the least. Even this close to the event we have some uncertainties including the timeline, precipitation types, and any possible accumulations. Things begin as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Saturday morning. This mix quickly becomes widespread by mid- to late-morning.

How long will the mix stick around before changing to a plain rain? There is higher confidence that the Adirondacks and Green Mountains will see ongoing snow/sleet through Saturday evening. The Hudson Valley will see the changeover between late morning and the early afternoon. When will things wrap up? Some models say Saturday evening, others say early Sunday morning.

This won’t be a big accumulation event given the time of year and the ground temperature. The higher terrain could pick up a few inches of snow and sleet. Any snow that tries to stick in the Hudson Valley will be washed away by the afternoon rain.

Temperatures spring back close to 50 degrees to end the weekend. Monday looks marvelous with more sunshine and seasonable highs. The pattern seems to have settled next week with intervals of sun and clouds.