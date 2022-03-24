The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! It is a chilly and wet this morning. We are also tracking pockets of freezing rain for elevations above 1,000 feet. What falls from the sky is all liquid rain, but at higher elevations surface temperatures are at or just below freezing. So those raindrops have a chance to freeze on contact and create slippery conditions.

The pavement may look just wet, but is likely a little slick or icy. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place until noon. The ongoing freezing rain through mid-morning will make for slick or icy conditions. Be careful especially during the morning commute if you’ll be traveling in the hills or mountains.

The good news – this rain won’t last all day. We will catch a break around mid-day. Our skies will stay overcast, though. And temperatures won’t be something to get too excited about. Readings will go from the 30s this morning to just the lower 40s this afternoon.

The next round of rain arrives tonight. This time it will be all rain. We aren’t expecting any issues with ice. There could be areas of heavier rain, especially east of the Hudson River after midnight. The rain will begin tapering off closer to sunrise on Friday.

Friday afternoon will feature some occasional breaks for sunshine and milder temperatures. The unsettled pattern then extends into the weekend. Saturday will feature for showers with mixing in the higher terrain. Behind that system it will trend chillier. The start of next week will be cold for the end of March with highs only in the 30s. Average high temperatures continue to climb into the lower 50s this time of year.