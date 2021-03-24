03/24/2021: Not as warm with late-day showers

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We have been spoiled with some awesome spring weather lately. I’m not complaining. We’re coming up on a speed bump in this stretch of nice weather.

Surface map as of 4 AM Wednesday. Clouds and showers are on the move.

Clouds are on the move this morning. And showers aren’t too far behind The Capital Region will see increasing clouds through the day. As a result, temperatures won’t be as warm come this afternoon. Highs will be closer to 60° with 50s for most. You won’t need the rain gear until closer to the evening commute.

Showers activity arrives late this afternoon and exits before midnight.

Scattered showers will creep in from the southwest late-day. Activity continues this evening, and will eventually exit before midnight.

Staying cloudy and warmish overnight.

Clouds will linger overnight with patchy fog developing. Temperatures will be quite mild too with lows only in the 40s.

Even warmer weather comes in behind this evening’s showers. Thursday will be the warmest day of the year. Many of us could crack 70 degrees for the first time in 2021. Albany will also be in record territory. The record is 74° from 1910.

7 Day Forecast: After the warmest day of the year yet, temperatures cool down over the weekend.

There’s more rain coming on Friday. The wind will pick up too as a strong system approaches. It will be a cooler, 50/50 weekend. Saturday looks a lot better than Sunday. The weekend ends on rather soggy note. March then looks to go out like a lamb with a mix of sun and clouds and more seasonable temperatures early next week.