The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Spring has wasted no time. We’ve enjoyed back-to-back days of sunshine and warm temperatures. The very springy feel hangs on today with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Today we’ll add springtime shower chances to the mix.

Showers are likely this afternoon. There will be a few hours of steady rainfall. Roads will be wet coming home. All showers will wrap up before midnight. Runoff from the rain and melting snow may lead to some minor flooding concerns, especially for small streams and creeks.

Showers and clouds clear out tonight. Tomorrow will be a pretty nice day, just not as warm. Instead climbing close to 60 degrees, we’ll spend most of the day in the 40s.

We are entering an unsettled pattern as March draws to a close. The next storm arrives Saturday. Periods of snow, sleet, and rain are expected with this storm. The higher terrain will deal with mixing through most of the day. The Capital Region and other valley locations should change over to rain by the afternoon.

Monday is the pick of next week with some sunshine and seasonable highs. Another temperature slide is on the horizon with rain and snow chances through mid-week. Awww, the ups and downs of spring.