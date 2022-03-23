The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! It’s a transition day. We’re trading sunshine for clouds, and the mild temperatures for cooler ones. Instead of the 50s, highs will only top off in the 40s this afternoon.

Our pattern is about to turn more unsettled. It begins with rain and some mixing, including freezing rain, in the hills and mountains overnight. The precipitation will hold off until the midnight hour. The mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain are likely above 1,000 feet.

The higher terrain will go under a Winter Weather Advisory this evening given the potential for icing that will impact travel conditions. The advisory will continue through noon Thursday. The most likely icing will be into Thursday morning. Up to a quarter inch of ice will be possible for the Adirondacks and the Green Mountains.

The rain and wintry mix will continue through Thursday morning. We will take a little break from the precipitation during the middle of the day. More rain will arrive into the evening.

Isolated shower chances will linger into Friday morning. A better rain and mixed precipitation chance will come through on Saturday. From there temperatures will turn more winter-like. Highs will slip back into the 30s with lows in the teens. It’s not time to pack away the winter coats or switch off the heat just yet.