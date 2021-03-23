03/23/2021: Let’s do it again, another terrific early spring day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Let’s go back-to-back with sunshine and warm temperatures. The set up hasn’t changed since yesterday. High pressure is sitting over western New England this morning. This bubble will keep the nice weather around for another day.

Surface amp as of 4:15 AM: High pressure over western New England keeps us sunny and warm today.

A sun-filled afternoon will help to send high temperatures into the mid 60s for a number of us. Albany recorded a high of 66° yesterday. This afternoon we could do one better.

Let’s go back-to-back with highs in the mid 60s this afternoon.

Come late-day some high clouds will begin wandering in. Our skies will eventually go partly cloudy tonight. This will lead to a mild night for all with lows in the 30s.

Staying rather comfortable tonight under partly cloudy skies.

Our springtime warm up will hit a little speed bump Wednesday. It will still be a comfortable day; highs will be closer to 60° in the Capital Region. There will be more clouds and showers will creep in late-day. Scattered showers will linger for a few hours during the late afternoon and evening. We will then dry out overnight.

Futurecast: Showers will creep in late-day Wednesday.

Sunshine will return and temperatures will surge on Thursday. Highs will be in record territory in Albany – the record high is 74° from 1910. Record or not, Thursday will be the warmest day of the year and the first 70-degree day of 2021.

Thursday’s highs will be the warmest of the year so far.

Soak up the sunshine and springtime feeling while we have it. A cool down begins Friday. The end of the week will also bring another round of showers. This approaching system will pack more of a punch.

7 Day Forecast: Enjoy spring while we have it. Temperatures will cool back down this weekend.

Temperatures will really cool down over the weekend. We’ll return to “normal” on Saturday, which will be the pick of the weekend. More rain and a sort of “raw” feeling will settle in on Sunday. Highs will stay on the cooler start into the start of next week.