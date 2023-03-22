The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Yesterday’s temperatures were so nice we’ll do it twice. Widespread 50s, even lower 60s this afternoon. All of this springtime warmth is coming with an uptick in cloud cover. Just think how warm it could be if we had wall-to-wall sunshine again.

Clouds are coming in ahead of our first round of springtime showers. Any activity tonight will be isolated to areas north of the Capital Region. Clouds will keep everyone of the milder side.

Umbrellas will go up all across the News10 area tomorrow. Widespread rain will track through during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain plus snow melt may lead to some flooding of small streams and creeks in the higher terrain.

Showers and clouds will exit by Friday and cooler air will make an entrance. This weekend looks to be an “inside weekend” with chilly temperatures and rain/mix on Saturday. The pattern is trending cooler and more unsettled through the final days of March – going out like a lion.