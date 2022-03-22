The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Did you enjoy yesterday’s sunshine? You’re in luck! We’ll see more of it today. This afternoon will turn a little breezy with gusts of 30 mph. Temperatures will run slightly cooler so with the wind the air will have a little more of a bite.

While our weather is quiet, parts of the Mississippi Delta and the Gulf Coast are preparing for another outbreak of severe weather with damaging winds and potentially violent tornadoes. Central Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and far west Alabama look to be the bullseye this afternoon.

Wednesday will be a transition day for us. Clouds will build throughout the day and hold highs to the 40s. Showers and some mountain mixing will hold off until late-day – I’m thinking around dinnertime.

This is only the beginning of an unsettled stretch. Thursday will be wetter. There are at least low end rain chances in the forecast through the weekend. No one day will be a washout but we’re forecasting at least some isolated showers.

On the temperature front, we’re trending a little cooler with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Don’t put your winter coats away just yet. Next week looks to get off to a chilly start.