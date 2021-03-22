03/22/2021: Spring has sprung

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Spring brought in some really nice weather over the weekend. The good times will keep on rolling this week. A large area of high pressure will remain parked over the East Coast. You can expect more sunny and warm weather over the days to come.

Today will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s for most. The Capital Region and Hudson Valley will enjoy afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s. It will be the lower 60s for the Berkshires, the North Country, and southern Adirondacks. Other spots in the Adirondack Park will reach the upper 50s by later today.

Skies will stay mostly clear and it will turn a little frosty tonight.

Tuesday will be another repeat performance just maybe a little warmer. The warming trend will bring in high temperatures that will run 15 to almost 20 degrees above-average this week.

The sprawling area of high pressure will begin breaking down during the middle of the week. This will allow a disturbance to send more clouds our way and eventually shower chances. A few showers could cruise through the area on Wednesday. More widespread showers will arrive on Friday.

Behind Friday’s showers, temperatures will slip back closer to “normal” in the lower 50s. The rain will take a day off on Saturday. We will keep an eye on another system that is set to arrive late in the weekend.