The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Another delightful early spring day is on the way. We’ll have to work through a little chill this morning. By the afternoon temperatures will rocket into the 50s; the mid 50s in fact for the Capital Region. Our skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds. There will be more clouds for the North Country and Adirondacks.

There are more clouds coming our way Wednesday, but it will be just as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 50s are ten or so degrees above normal.

Clouds build in ahead of upcoming shower chances. Any rain will hold off until Wednesday night. Showers will be scattered in coverage. The outlook is wetter for Thursday.

Temperatures will start clicking down behind Thursday’s rain. It’s only the 40s over the weekend. Another system is on the way with rain and mixing to north. Some late season flakes could fly on Sunday. Temperatures look to run closer to normal to close out March.