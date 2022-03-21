The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Spring has officially sprung! The new season began at 11:33 AM on Sunday. The forecast is looking pretty good for this first full day of spring. We’ll enjoy a good deal of sunshine with seasonable temperatures. Highs will top off near 50 degrees around the Capital Region. It will also turn a bit breezier this afternoon with 30-35 mph gusts.

While our weather is fairly tranquil, the southern U.S. is bracing for a two-day severe outbreak. Today’s focus area will be over central and eastern Texas. Tomorrow its the Mississippi Delta. Damaging winds and potentially violent tornadoes are possible, especially Tuesday.

Our next round of unsettled weather will hold off until late Wednesday. Temperatures will trend cooler during the middle point of the week. Rain showers and mountain mixing/snow showers will arrive late-day Wednesday. Activity will spill over into Thursday and fall mainly as rain.

The pattern will turn a little more unsettled into the weekend as the storm track shifts out of the northwest. A few relatively weak systems will drop in from the Great Lakes and carry a chance for showers. No washouts are expected, just some pesky showers. Things could turn a bit chillier by the end of the weekend.