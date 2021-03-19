03/19/2021: Blustery for the final day of winter

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! The rain and snow are out, the wind is in this morning. Gusts have been around 25 mph, which is not all the strong. But the wind has been blowing constant speed of 15 mph to 20 mph.

Conditions will remain on the blustery side for this final day of winter. The northerly wind will continue to gust up to 30 mph through the afternoon. A quick blast of chilly air will hold highs to the mid 30s this afternoon. On the bright side, there is a lot of sunshine on the way.

The wind will slow down tonight. Under clear skies temperatures will turn quite cold. Lows will dip into the single digits and teens.

We will officially welcome spring early Saturday morning. The Vernal Equinox occurs at 5:37 AM when the Sun’s rays are directly over the Equator.

A springy warm up is coming at just the right time. Highs will inch closer to 50° on Saturday. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine all weekend long.

The warming trend will carry us into the first part of next week. There will be no shortage of sunshine through Tuesday. A disturbance will move eastward during the middle of next week. Clouds will return followed by a shower chance on Thursday.