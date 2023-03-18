The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Saturday! Winter is getting in one last laugh before spring begins on Monday. An unusually cold March airmass is moving in for the remainder of the weekend. Get set for colder temperatures, wind, and some snowflakes.

A perfect lake effect snow set up developed today. Most of the snow stayed near the lakes. But now some of the clouds and snow showers are working east. A few flurries and light snow showers will track into the Capital Region through midnight. No accumulation is expected. Under partly cloudy skies temperatures will slide into the teens and 20s overnight.

Temperature-wise it is going to be a struggle for the rest of the weekend. Highs will only be around freezing Sunday but it will feel even colder. The wind is getting stronger with gusts around 40 mph tomorrow. With the wind there will be more lake effect bands blowing in. No accumulations for most of the area, with the exception of the Adirondacks. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 8 PM for Hamilton and northern Herkimer counties. Lake effect snow bands could put down four to eight inches of snow. The wind will be gustier up that way too.

Not to worry spring is coming! Monday is the Vernal Equinox. And just like that spring will be in the air.

We will enjoy some beautiful early spring days with sunshine and highs in the 50s! The warmth will hang around through late next week. The pattern will be turning more unsettled. Waves of showers are on the horizon into the final weekend of March.