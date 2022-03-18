The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! It is a very foggy morning. Visibilities are down to a quarter of a mile, or less. The dense fog will hang around through the morning commute so please use caution as you hit the roads. Not to worry. We will turn this day around in a big way!

The best is yet to come! After the murky start, the fog will begin lifting around 9 AM or 10 AM. Sunshine takes over for the afternoon. And temperatures will be the warmest of the week! Most of us are heading for the 60s.

Your Friday night plans are looking just fine. Clouds will take back over as our next storm approaches. Rain will begin after midnight and continue through the start of Saturday.

Tomorrow won’t be a washout. The morning hours will be the wettest. If you’ll be heading to downtown Albany for the St. Patrick’s Parade, you’ll still want to pack the rain gear. Things will turn more showery and misty ahead of parade time. Temperatures will remain quite mild, just not as warm as today.

Rain chances will pick back up Saturday evening as the cold front tracks eastward. A line of showers and embedded thunderstorms. A few storms could turn severe to our west. Gusty winds and small hail are possible as the line crosses eastern New York and western New England. Activity will fade towards daybreak on Sunday.

Sunday is the first day of spring! The Vernal Equinox officially occurs at 11:33 AM.

Temperatures will turn more seasonable next week with highs closer to 50°. The week will get off to an easy start. We are watching a mid-week storm that will bring rain, and snow, chances.