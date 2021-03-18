03/18/2021: Rain ends as wet snow tonight

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! We haven’t seen a measurable amount of rain since the first of the month. And that come courtesy of around an inch of snow. While the dry weather has been nice, especially during the very spring-like stretch last week, we need the rain.

The first half of March has been really dry.

Rain is on the move this morning. Activity will move in from the southwest by mid-day. It will be a wet afternoon around the entire News 10 area. In the meantime, temperatures will stay on the cool side with highs in the lower 40s.

Cloudy and cool with rain by mid-day.

This evening will bring a rush of colder air. A transition from rain to wet snow will take place. The higher terrain will see the change first. The valley floor will eventually see the changeover tonight.

Rain will start changing over the wet snow in the mountains this evening.

Periods of wet snow will linger to the wee hours of Friday morning. Things will be drying out as you’re waking up. Slushy accumulations are possible near and south of I-90. The Berkshires, the Catskills, the Taconics, and hill towns could see one to three inches of snow. Valley locations will only pick up a slushy coating.

Minor accumulations of slushy snow is possible overnight along and south of I-90.

Clouds will gradually clear out Friday, but it will stay cold. We will spend the final day of winter with highs in the 30s. It will be a windy day too.

It will be cold and windy to end the week.

The Vernal Equinox will kick off a springtime warm. Highs near 60° will return as early as Monday for some. The sun will shine once again too.