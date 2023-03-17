The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Top o’ the mornin’ to ya! The forecast is in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit. Clouds are building in this morning. Showers aren’t too far behind. So add the rain gear to your green ensemble today.

Most of us will get through the morning rain-free. A shower or two, some drizzle is possible west through the morning commute. More green will be splashed on the radar during the second part of the day. More numerous showers will be around mid- to late-afternoon. Roads will be wet as you’re coming home from work.

We are sliding back into winter after today’s rain. Temperatures will turn colder. The wind picks up too. All of this will stir up some lake effect snow. The bands will mainly impact areas just west of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. But some sprinkles and flurries could track as far east as the Hudson Valley Saturday afternoon.

More flakes are possible on Sunday. The weekend ends colder and windy. Things will get turned around next week. Spring officially begins at 5:24 PM on Monday. A little spring fever is in the forecast with sunshine and highs around 50 degrees by mid-week.