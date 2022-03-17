The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Top o’ the morin’ to ya! Green is on the radar to our south. A coastal storm will bring clouds and a few showers to the southern half of the area, while the north will enjoy more golden sunshine.

The Capital Region and areas to the south and east will see increasing clouds through the morning. A few showers could cross these areas after lunch as the coastal storm draw closer. Not too far away sunshine will smile over the Mohawk Valley, the Adirondacks, and the North Country. More sunshine will also mean slightly more “springy” temperatures with highs closer to 60 degrees north of Albany.

Everyone will be dry by this evening. The clouds will begin to clear out. Just in time for March’s full moon to rise. The Worm Moon will shine brightly tonight.

If you thought Wednesday afternoon was a treat, just wait until tomorrow. Spring fever will take over once again with the warmest temperatures of the week on tap.

Area-wide rain chances will build in starting Friday night. The weekend won’t be a washout. Saturday morning continues to be the wettest period. Showers will go off and on Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Spring officially arrives at 11:33 AM on Sunday. Our temperatures will turn more seasonable early next week. And for old time sake we’ll track one more winter storm with rain and snow arriving next Wednesday.